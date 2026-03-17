Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 17, 2026.

Today is the 1483st day of the Russian Federation’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment on the enemy across various sectors of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 171 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the russian occupiers launched one missile strike using a single missile and carried out 70 airstrikes, dropping 200 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 9,616 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,715 shellings of populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions, including 98 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The russian aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the following settlements: in Dnipropetrovsk region: Ivanivka, Havrylivka, Orly, Samiilivka, Levadne; in Zaporizhzhia region: Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Kopani, Charivne, Bilenke; in Kherson region: Prydniprovske, Tomyna Balka, Lvove.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck nine areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 87 shellings of Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including four using MLRS, and conducted five airstrikes using 15 guided aerial bombs (KABs). Four combat engagements were recorded during the day.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attempted three times to break through defensive lines toward Vovchansk and Starytsia.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian armed forces attacked nine times toward Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Hlushkivka, Novoosynove, Kupiansk, and Novoplatonivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked nine times, attempting to break into Ukrainian defenses toward Drobysheve, Lyman, Stavky, Dibrova, and Borova.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: over the past day Ukrainian defenders stopped 10 attempts by the occupiers to advance toward Yampil, Platonivka, Riznykivka, Ozerne, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the Russians attempted to improve there position by assaulting once toward Minkivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 30 attacks toward Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 31 offensive actions by the russian aggressor toward Bilytske, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Udachne, Kotlyne, Filiia, Novomykolaivka, and Novopidhhorodne.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked five times toward Danylivka and Zlahoda.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 21 russian attacks were recorded toward Zaliznychne, Myrne, Zelene, Charivne, Huliaipilske, and Varvarivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: no enemy attempts to improve positions were recorded.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the Russians did not conduct assault operations.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and are providing effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

In total, Russian losses over the past day amounted to 930 personnel. The enemy also lost: 120 vehicles, 2 tanks, 3 armored combat vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 1 multiple launch rocket system and 1,991 unmanned aerial vehicles.

russia's losses in manpower – 930 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/J8kJki8WJ4 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) March 17, 2026

EMPR

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