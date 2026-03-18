Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 18, 2026.

Today is the 1484st day of the Russian Federation’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment on the enemy across various sectors of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 286 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 78 airstrikes, dropping 257 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 7,466 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,722 shellings of populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions, including 227 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the following settlements: in Dnipropetrovsk region: Orestopil, Prosyana, Mechetne, Ivanivka; in Zaporizhzhia region: Vozdvyzhivska, Yehorivka, Kopani, Huliaipilske, Zelena Dibrova, Svitla Dolyna, Lyubytske, Barvinivka, Lisne, Veselianka, Orikhiv.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three UAV control points and three areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: four combat engagements took place. The enemy carried out one airstrike using two aerial bombs and conducted 121 shellings, including 18 using MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attempted 13 times to break through defensive lines near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Lyman, Pishchane, and toward Okhrimivka and Bochkove.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked 18 times near Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, and Novoplatonivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the Russians attacked eight times, attempting to break into Ukrainian defenses toward Lyman, Chervonyi Stav, and near Kolodiazi and Drobysheve.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped eight attempts by the russian occupiers to advance near Yampil, Platonivka, Zakitne, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces repelled two russian assaults near Minkivka and Novomarkove.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 46 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Novopavlivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 72 assault actions by the aggressor near Bilytske, Dorozhne, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhhorodne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Filiia, and Dachne.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attacked three times near Zlahoda, Zelenyi Hai, and Krasnohirsk.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 31 russian attacks were recorded near Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Myrne, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, Zelene, and Dobropillia.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: two combat engagements took place near Stepove.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled one russian attack.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and are providing effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

In total, Russian losses over the past day amounted to 1,710 personnel. The enemy also lost: 3 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, 1,189 unmanned aerial vehicles, 230 vehicles.

Russia’s losses in manpower – 1710 (!!!) soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/qcsXA96Dhi — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) March 18, 2026

EMPR

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