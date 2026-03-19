Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of March 19, 2026

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 19, 2026.

Today is the 1485st day of the Russian Federation’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment on the enemy across various sectors of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 235 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 70 airstrikes, dropping 235 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 6,831 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,534 shellings of populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions, including 110 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the following settlements:

In Dnipropetrovsk region: Ivanivka, Dobropasove, Pokrovske.

In Zaporizhzhia region: Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselivka, Zelene, Zirnytsia, Dolynka, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Lyubytske, Zalyvne, Veselianka, Yurkivka, and Bilenke.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy conducted 118 shellings of Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including 16 using MLRS, and carried out three airstrikes using three guided aerial bombs (KABs). Six combat engagements were recorded.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attempted 14 times to break through defensive lines toward Veterynarne, Zelene, Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka, Okhrimivka, and Bochkove.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked 10 times toward Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Novoplatonivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked 13 times, attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defenses toward Lyman, Drobysheve, Stavky, Dibrova, and near Novovodianе and Novoiehorivka.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance near Yampil, Platonivka, and toward Riznykivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attempted seven times to improve its position by assaulting near Holubivka, Pryvillia, Minkivka, Nykyforivka, and toward Malynivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out 32 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Novopavlivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: according to updated information, Ukrainian defenders repelled 54 assault actions near Toretske, Rodynske, Zatyshok, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Muravka, Novopidhhorodne, and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked four times near Zelenyi Hai, Stepove, and Rybne.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 14 attacks were recorded near Huliaipole, Myrne, and toward Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, and Staroukrainka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled five russian attacks near Stepove, Shcherbaky, and toward Novodanylivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and are providing effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

In total, Russian losses over the past day amounted to 1,520 personnel. The enemy also lost: 1 unit of special equipment, 4 armored combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, 3 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,391 unmanned aerial vehicles, 155 vehicles.

Russia’s losses in manpower – 1,520 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/r8LY1Ynq1u — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) March 19, 2026

EMPR

Tags: