Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of March 20, 2026

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 20, 2026.

Today is the 1486st day of the Russian Federation’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by occupying troops to improve their tactical positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment across multiple sectors of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 201 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 92 airstrikes, dropping 257 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 8,273 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,844 shelling attacks on populated areas and our military positions, including 96 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor launched airstrikes, in particular, in areas of settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region: Ivanivka, Prosyana, Kolomiytsi, Pysantsi, and Oleksandrivka; and in the Zaporizhzhia region: Huliaipilske, Kopani, Tersianka, Myrne, Verkhna Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Yehorivka, Veselianka, Malokaterynivka, Yurkivka, and Stepnohirsk.

Over the past day, aircraft, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, as well as one additional critical enemy target.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out 115 shelling attacks on our positions and settlements, including 14 using MLRS. They launched 6 airstrikes using 20 guided aerial bombs (KABs). Two combat engagements were recorded in this sector over the day.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attempted 19 times to break through defensive lines of our defenders toward the settlements of Prylipka, Lyman, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Tykhe, Bochkovе, Okhrimivka, Zybyne, Chuhunivka, Fyholivka, and Krasne Pershe.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy launched 11 attacks toward Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka, Borivska Andriivka, and Kupiansk.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attacked 18 times, attempting to penetrate our defenses in the directions of Hrekivka, Nadiia, Novomykhailivka, Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Serednie, Drobysheve, Zarichne, Lyman, Dibrova, Tverdokhlibove, and Korovii Yar.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance toward Dibrova, Zakytne, Riznykivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Platonivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy made two attempts to improve their positions, assaulting near Malynivka and toward Kostiantynivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out 25 attacks toward the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and Stepanivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 30 assault actions by the aggressor toward Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Bilytske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhrodne, and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attacked nine times toward Sichneve, Sosnivka, Krasnohirsk, and Zlahoda.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 12 russian attacks were recorded toward Zelenе, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, Myrne, and in the areas of Solodke and Olenokostiantynivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attempted to improve its position by attacking once toward Stepove.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: the russian enemy conducted no assault operations.

no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and are delivering effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

Overall, in the past day, Russian occupiers’ losses amounted to 1,610 personnel. The enemy also lost 3 tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 31 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1,480 unmanned aerial vehicles, 245 vehicles, and 4 units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,610 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/noEuRCEJsr — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) March 20, 2026

EMPR

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