Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 21, 2026.

Today is the 1487st day of the Russian Federation’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by occupying troops to improve their positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. In some sectors of the front, they are conducting active operations.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 161 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 82 airstrikes, dropping 263 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 8,107 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,777 shelling attacks on populated areas and our military positions, including 83 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor launched airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the following settlements: Esman (Sumy region); Pokrovske (Dnipropetrovsk region); Krynychne, Hirke, Kopani, Trudove, Novoukrainka, Zirnytsia, Vozdvyzhivska, Zalyvne, Charivne, Huliaipilske, and Dolynka (Zaporizhzhia region); and Olhivka (Kherson region).

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel and two UAV control points of the occupiers.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy assaults over the past day. The enemy carried out seven airstrikes using 17 aerial bombs and conducted 108 shelling attacks, including 16 using MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy launched seven assaults on our positions near the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Prylipka, Zelene, and Starytsia.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attacked twice toward the settlements of Novoplatonivka and Kurylivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out one attack, attempting to break into our defenses near Drobysheve.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Yampil, and Platonivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers conducted no offensive operations.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out 22 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 32 assault actions by the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Filiia, and Biliakivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attacked three times, in the areas of Ternove, Krasnohirsk, and Kalynivske.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 21 russian attacks took place in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, and Luhivske.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: one combat engagement with the enemy occurred near Stepnohirsk.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and are providing effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

Overall, over the past day, Russian occupying forces lost 1,240 personnel. The enemy also lost one tank, 8 armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, one helicopter, 1,781 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 144 vehicles.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,240 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/m1K6dLQlMG — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) March 21, 2026

EMPR

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