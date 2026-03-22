Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 22, 2026.

Today is the 1488st day of the Russian Federation’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their positions and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy across various sections of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 148 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 79 airstrikes, dropping 265 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 8,379 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,587 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops, including 73 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region: Velykomykhailivka, Ivanivka, Pidhavrylivka, Pokrovske; as well as Tersyanka, Nove Pole, Samiilivka, Huliaipilske, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Zalyvne, Kopani, Shyroke, Charivne, Verkhna Tersa, Veselianka, Pokrovske, Orikhove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, as well as one UAV control point.

Update as of 04:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, the number of enemy attacks has reached 54.

The aggressor continues shelling border areas. Today in the Sumy region, the following settlements were affected: Korenok, Otruby, Brusky, Sosnivka, Neskuchne, Yastrubshchyna, Tovstodubove, Kucherivka, and Bachivsk. Volfyne was subjected to an airstrike.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces carried out 124 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas over the past day, including 14 using MLRS. They also conducted two airstrikes using seven guided aerial bombs. Six combat engagements were recorded during the day.

04:00 PM: the enemy carried out 66 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops, five of which involved multiple launch rocket systems. One enemy assault action was recorded.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the Russians attempted eight times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsia, Okhrimivka, and Synelnykove.

04:00 PM: the russian forces attacked four times toward the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Zybyno, and Okhrimivka. One assault action is ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attacked five times toward the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane, and Hlushkivka.

04:00 PM: the Russians twice attempted to improve its position in the areas of Borivska Andriivka and Novoplatonivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russians attacked five times, attempting to penetrate our defenses near Serednie and toward the settlements of Lyman, Stavky, and Dibrova.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian forces repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance toward Shyikivka, Serednie, and Dibrova.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Zakytne, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

04:00 PM: the russian occupiers attempted three times to advance toward our positions in the directions of Zakytne, Riznykivka, and Pazeno.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russians once attempted to improve its position in the area of Chasiv Yar.

04:00 PM: the russian forces attacked once in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces carried out 17 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Stepanivka, Illinivka, and Novopavlivka.

04:00 PM: the russian invaders carried out seven attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 28 assault actions by the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, and Novopavlivka.

04:00 PM: since the beginning of the day, the russian occupiers have attempted 21 times to push our troops from their positions in the areas of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novomykolaivka. One enemy attack is still ongoing.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the Russians attacked six times in the areas of Ternove, Zlahoda, and Krasnohirsk.

04:00 PM: the russian forces launched three offensives toward Ternove, Yehorivka, and Novohryhorivka. Airstrikes were carried out in the area of Ivanivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 13 russian attacks took place toward the settlements of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Zelene, Charivne, and Myrne.

04:00 PM: nine attacks took place toward the positions of our defenders in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and Myrne. One enemy assault action is ongoing. Airstrikes targeted the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselivka, Kopani, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Verkhna Tersa, and Tersyanka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack toward Prymorske.

04:00 PM: the russian forces carried out one airstrike in the area of Komyshuvakha and, according to preliminary information, missile strikes in the areas of Bilenke and Krynychne. No assault actions were recorded.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the Russians carried out one unsuccessful attack toward our defensive positions.

04:00 PM: the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 04:00 PM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and provide effective resistance across all sections of the front.

In total, over the past day, Russian invaders’ losses amounted to 940 personnel. The enemy also lost three tanks, one armored combat vehicle, 30 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, three air defense systems, 1,885 unmanned aerial vehicles, 121 vehicles, and two units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower – 940 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/18oVTGIaPp — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) March 22, 2026

EMPR

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