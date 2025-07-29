Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 29, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 29, 2025.

The 1252nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,164 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Operational update as of 10:00 PM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian forces have engaged in 139 combat clashes with invading Russian troops.

The enemy has launched:

3 missile strikes

32 airstrikes

59 guided aerial bombs

1,229 kamikaze drone attacks

3,919 artillery strikes

Key frontlines updates

Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions:

Ukrainian forces repelled 16 enemy assaults; 2 clashes are ongoing.

The enemy also carried out 2 airstrikes, dropped 3 guided bombs, and launched 287 artillery attacks, including 8 from MLRS.

Southern – Slobozhanskyi Direction:

Troops successfully repelled 4 assaults near Vovchansk and toward Kolodyazne.

Kupiansk Direction:

Russian forces attempted 2 attacks near Pishchane and Holubivka.

Lyman Direcrtion

Enemy forces launched 20 assaults, pushing toward Novyi Myr, Kolodyazi, Karpivka, Dibrova, Torske, Serednie, Shandryholove, and Yampol.

Siversk Direction: Ukrainian troops halted 5 attacks near Hryhorivka, Siversk, and Fedorivka; 2 battles remain active.

Kramatorsk Direction

The Defense Forces thwarted 3 Russian attempts to advance toward Bila Hora and Novomarkove.

Toretsk Direction

The enemy launched 6 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Toretsk.

Pokrovsk Direction

Russian troops carried out 48 assault and offensive operations across 18 settlements, including Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, and Pokrovsk.

As of reporting time, 1 engagement is ongoing.

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted heavy losses:

96 enemy personnel neutralized, including 56 killed,

14 enemy drones destroyed,

2 troop shelters eliminated,

2 vehicles and 2 motorcycles damaged

Novopavlivka Direction

Ukrainian defenders stopped 7 enemy attacks near Oleksandrohrad, Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Novokhatske, and Zelene Pole. 1 clash is still underway.

A Russian airstrike with unguided rockets hit the settlement of Bilohirya.

Orikhiv Direction

Troops repelled 2 attacks near Plavni.

PrydNiprotetrovsk Ukrainian forces fended off 6 enemy assaults throughout the day.

Commendation

Special recognition was given to the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Ukrainian Marine Corps for its effective combat operations and resilience on the battlefield.

Despite relentless enemy pressure, Ukraine’s Defense Forces maintain strong defensive lines and continue to resist across all sectors of the front.

