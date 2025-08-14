Russian Su-30SM Goes Down Near Zmiinyi Island, Wreckage Found in Black Sea

Russian forces lost contact with one of their Su-30SM aircraft, which was carrying out a mission south of Zmiinyi Island.

BREAKING Russian SU-30 fighter jet crashed in Black Sea area near Shake island — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) August 14, 2025

The occupiers are conducting a search and rescue operation; debris has been found in the sea, but the pilots have not yet been located.

This was reported by Channel 24, citing the Ukrainian Navy.

The Ukrainian Navy intercepted radio communications confirming the loss of contact with a Russian Su-30SM aircraft that was on a mission southeast of Zmiinyi Island.

The aircraft likely crashed for reasons yet unknown. At present, the occupiers are carrying out a search and rescue operation, the report says.

In addition, according to available information, debris from the Russian aircraft has already been found on the sea’s surface.

However, the pilots have not yet been found.

