Trypillia Thermal Power Plant Near Kyiv Hit by 19 Russian Drones: A Year of Restoration Efforts “Wiped Out”

Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv region suffered 19 russian drone strikes: a year’s worth of restoration work has been “wiped out”.

A year’s worth of restoration work at the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv region has been “wiped out” after 19 Shahed drones struck the facility. This was reported by Serhii Nahorniak, a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction and a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, during a broadcast on the Kyiv 24 TV channel.

The Russian attack on the Trypillia TPP took place during the night of September 8, 2025. It was a massive strike involving 19 Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones.

“We must understand that any protective structures, any preparations are worthless without a sufficient amount of air defense,” Nahorniak emphasized.

According to him, the plant sustained serious damage, and all the restoration work that had been carried out at the facility over the past year was effectively undone.

The MP added that such a large number of drones striking the Trypillia TPP destroyed a year’s worth of progress, and the effort to restore the plant must now essentially start from scratch.

This incident once again demonstrates the urgent need to strengthen air defense and ensure effective protection of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

As a reminder, Kyivshchyna 24/7 earlier reported that a hybrid solar power station was installed in the Tarashcha community to provide uninterrupted water supply. The new facility significantly reduces electricity consumption from the grid and guarantees uninterrupted water supply for 2,179 households and 101 organizations.

EMPR

Tags: