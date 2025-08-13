Ukraine’s Drones Hit “Druzhba” Russian Oil Pipeline Hub: Details from the General Staff

Ukrainian Intelligence drones strike largest hub of russian oil pipeline “Druzhba” in Russia’s Bryansk Region.

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) kamikaze drones have struck a major oil pumping station of the “Transneft Druzhba” pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk region.

According to sources in Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, the target was the oil pumping station in the city of Unecha – the largest hub of the Druzhba pipeline network, owned by the Transnefteprodukt holding, and critical for supplying Russia’s military-industrial complex.

“The military intelligence kamikaze drones attacked another oil and gas infrastructure target of the aggressor state. This time, the target was the ‘Transneft Druzhba’ oil pumping station in Unecha, Bryansk region,” the statement said.

The operation was carried out jointly with Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

The Unecha station handles the transport of crude oil along a network stretching roughly 9,000 km and has an annual capacity of 60 million tons.

The General Staff of Ukraine confirmed the strike, reporting significant damage and a large-scale fire near the booster pump station building. Explosions were also reported near the tank farm and the section housing mainline and booster pumps.

The “Unecha” oil pumping station in Russia’s Bryansk region was a key facility supporting the aggressor’s military.

According to the report, on the night of August 13, Ukraine’s Rocket and Artillery Forces, the Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems units, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, and other components of the Defense Forces jointly targeted a number of important Russian military facilities.

In Bryansk region, an oil pumping station was struck, causing a large-scale fire near the booster pump station building. Explosions were also reported in the area of the tank farm and the section housing both mainline and booster pumps.

The General Staff noted that detailed information about the damage and consequences of the strike is still being clarified.

