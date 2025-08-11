Ukrainian Defense Forces Liberate Bezsalivka in Sumy Region From Russians

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have liberated the settlement of Bezsalivka in the Sumy region, completely driving out Russian troops from the area.

The successful operation was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The liberation involved fighters from the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment and the 24th Separate Assault Battalion. During the battle, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 18 occupiers.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy and bring a just peace closer for our country, the General Staff noted.

Ukrainian troops have liberated and cleared the village of Bezsalivka from Russian occupiers. The settlement is located in the Sumy region near the border with Russia.

It is worth noting that on July 7, 2025, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed the alleged capture of Bezsalivka.

Yuriy Zarko, head of the Bilopillia community, told the media that a few people remained in Bezsalivka who refused to evacuate. According to him, there is no communication with the residents of Bezsalivka, as mobile networks do not work there.

Fighting in the Sumy Region

Recall that Russian forces have intensified offensive actions along the border of the Sumy region. The Russian army aims to create a so-called “buffer zone” in the border areas of Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported active enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups as well as small assault groups operating in the border areas. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is amassing troops near the Sumy direction, with over 50,000 Russian troops concentrated there.

According to British intelligence, however, Russian forces have not made any significant gains in the Sumy region over the past two weeks.

Additionally, the occupiers have increased shelling of the city of Sumy and the Sumy region. On August 10, Russian drones struck the building of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

