Russian Military Transport Plane Crashes

An-22 military transport plane crashed in Russia's Ivanovo region. All seven on board died. The aircraft, over 50 years old, likely suffered a technical malfunction.

In Russia’s Ivanovo region, a military transport plane, the An-22, has crashed. The crew and passengers were killed, reports Ukrainska Pravda.

Quote from TASS: “An An-22 aircraft crashed in the Ivanovo region. There were 7 people on board, according to emergency services.”

Details: According to preliminary information obtained by Fontanka.ru, the aircraft belonged to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Telegram channel Baza reported that the plane crashed in the Furmanovsky district of the region.

Later, TASS, citing emergency services, stated that the aircraft was conducting a scheduled flight after repairs and crashed near the Uvodskoye reservoir. Fragments of the An-22 were found in the water.

Update: According to Kommersant, the An-22 began breaking apart in midair, and its debris fell into the reservoir. Five crew members and two passengers died.

Sources told the newspaper that the crashed An-22 had been in operation for over 50 years and likely crashed due to a technical malfunction. It was the last An-22 still in service in Russia.

Background: The An-22 “Antei” is designed to transport heavy and oversized military equipment and troops over long distances, as well as to deploy airborne forces.