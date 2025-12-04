Russian influence helped Andriy Yermak rise from assistant to head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, using psychological tactics and direct Kremlin pressure to shape Zelenskyy’s decisions.

Yermak was appointed straight from the presidential office… in the Kremlin.

InfoSich writes on X.

Lutsenko: From a simple assistant, he became head of the office after Oman. There, a meeting took place with Russian representatives, specifically Patrushev. He explained to him: “Mr. new Ukrainian president, you have two paths. One path is Yushchenko’s and Poroshenko’s path. It is the path of confrontation with Russia. The second path is Kuchma’s and Yanukovych’s path. It is the path of cooperation with Russia. You must choose what you will do and inform me in five minutes.”

“For these five minutes, to make it easier for you to decide,” Patrushev allegedly added, “you should turn on the television.” Our showman was stunned at that moment, according to my sources, and asked, “Which television?” “Any,” Patrushev replied.

So, under the supervision of Yermak’s assistant, they turned on any TV in the hotel. All channels, including CNN and BBC, were showing the same footage: a Russian MANPADS had shot down a Ukrainian plane that had just departed from Iran’s capital. It was a psychological tactic — a demonstration of long reach — and it was a fateful situation both for Zelenskyy, for Yermak, and, unfortunately, for Ukraine.

After this, Zelenskyy started looking for a plane to return home, but there wasn’t one, so they left by taxi. They flew back by taxi — directly on a plane — together with Patrushev. According to experienced sources, they were very afraid they would land not in Ukraine, but in Russia. On the plane, an order was issued to dismiss Bohdan and appoint Andriy Yermak. That’s how the career of the new head of the Presidential Office began.

