The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine commission accepted Yuriy Kasyanov’s statement; enemies lie. Challenge FirePoint — restore our team, and we’ll resume strikes on Moscow soon.

Yuriy Kasyanov reveals.

“Good evening, I’m still on the road. What I wanted to say – first of all, the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada has accepted my statement and will consider the matter on the merits, which is very good.

I understand that our enemies will falsify reports, they may even say there were no reports at all and that we never existed and that it’s all made up.

But we have reliable evidence that we were working.

They will intimidate people, they will give testimonies that make no sense, like “I exploited someone” or “I was making money” and that we sat in the State Border Guard Service for 1.5 years and did nothing, right?

And if we sat for 1.5 years and did nothing, then why keep us? So it’s all lies. We will fight for justice together with you.

Another thing — it is very easy to prove that we were effective, I’ve already said it, I wrote it, and I challenged the company FirePoint to a duel.

Come on, give us our people back, at least partially, give us the catapults, the planes, and in two weeks we’ll start working on Moscow.

Let FirePoint work on Moscow and we’ll see who’s better.

I understand that Denis Shtilerman is now sitting in Kyiv in a restaurant or somewhere abroad and is very pleased that he got rid of Kasyanov.

But he didn’t.

This is still only the beginning.

To get rid of competitors just because they reach Moscow, to go after people who expose top corruption – you know, this is only the beginning.

You declared war on me, and I will wage war; I will fight seriously.

So friends, support us.

I may not be in touch because they are sending me – an experienced designer who, together with his guys since 2014, made more than 20 types of UAVs and ground robots – to the front, while Denis Shtilerman drinks coffee or whisky and everything is supposedly fine for him.

You know, even in earlier times – I’m not saying I’m worried about the front, no – it’s just that we were doing a very good thing, our planes flew to Moscow; now nobody flies to Moscow.

I want to say that even in Stalin’s times, with people who could do things with their heads, who could design things, they were not treated like this.

Remember, maybe someone knows: aircraft designers Tupolev, Petlyakov, our fellow countryman Korolyov, the rocket developer.

They worked in sharashkas, they were arrested and put into sharashkas where they worked on new types of aircraft or rockets.

The Soviet state – a ruthless state – was nevertheless interested in having designers and engineers work, and now we see that today people only think about money, nothing else. Whoever gets in the way of making money is the enemy.

Thank you, support us, we will win.”

EMPR

