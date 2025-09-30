Russia may send sabotage groups into Polish territory. In this way, the Russians would attempt to test the strength of Poland’s border.

This was reported by Fakty, citing Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council.

Russian sabotage groups in Polish territory

According to Kovalenko, the Director of the Russian Federation’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergiy Naryshkin, has effectively announced such plans.

The main goal of drone operations in NATO countries’ airspace, as well as a possible future attempt by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, is to test the alliance’s response and to try to influence European societies. They want to scare people and reduce support for Ukraine. It won’t work, emphasized Andriy Kovalenko.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation claims that Ukraine is allegedly planning to stage an attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Poland, blaming special forces from Russia and Belarus.

“The goal of Ukraine,” the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation says, “is to draw European countries into a war with Russia.”

The CCD emphasizes that such statements are lies and a typical tactic of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, as previously the Russians also claimed that Ukraine was allegedly preparing bloody provocations in Europe.

“The real purpose of such statements is to create an informational alibi for Russian provocations in EU countries and to stir fear and panic in Europe,” the CCD stresses.

In reality, it is Russia that is responsible for sabotage in EU and NATO countries in order to disrupt military aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov announced that the Russian Oreshnik ballistic system would be deployed on the country’s territory.

