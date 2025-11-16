Mindich fled amid NABU Energoatom investigations. Zelenskyy’s circle implicated. Government must act within 24 hours: return Mindich, dismiss officials, and secure national energy system.

Martina Bohuslavets reveals.

All masks are off. The king is naked.

Zelenskyy’s entourage helped his friend Mindich flee the country at night, the same Mindich whom NABU came to search in the morning for corruption involving millions at Energoatom.

At this very moment, like the whole country, I’m listening to the recordings that NABU just released.

Mindich and his associates, at the Ministry of Energy, organized a scheme with million-dollar kickbacks from companies so they could provide services to Energoatom.

No, I’m not surprised by their cynicism, raising kickback rates from 10 to 15% in October for the construction of protective energy facilities — while we were all sitting without electricity because the enemy was attacking the energy sector.

No, I’m not surprised by their cynicism in shifting blame for the energy sector failure onto Kudrytskyy at the same time.

No, I’m not even surprised that the scheme involved not only Zelenskyy’s cronies but also former law enforcement officers who investigated the shootings of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred and Gongadze.

No, I’m not even surprised that NABU found, during the searches, documents from the Russian presidential security service among the suspect’s files.

I’m only surprised that Zelenskyy doesn’t understand that an unpunished Mindich could become for him:

▪️ a Watergate-style scandal like Nixon

▪️ a corruption scandal like Austrian Chancellor Kurz

▪️ an offshore scandal like Iceland’s Prime Minister Gunnlaugsson

All of them lost their positions. But they resigned themselves. The war, of course, protects Zelenskyy in office. But war does not erase memory.

WHAT should Zelenskyy and his government, together with Parliament, have done within 24 hours?

1. Return Mindich to Ukraine, using the Main Intelligence Directorate, as was done with Chernyshov — or involve the SBU, as in the case with OPZZH’s Khrystenko.

2. Dismiss Justice Minister Halushchenko, under whose tenure this corruption scheme was facilitated in the Ministry of Energy.

3. Dismiss current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

4. Convene an extraordinary NSDC meeting to determine a list of all individuals responsible for the country’s energy security, with official explanations to the public for everything we’ve heard today. But let’s skip mentioning Kudrytskyy — people aren’t idiots.

We’re waiting. Let’s do this quickly, guys, because this is total shame before the world.

Just scoundrels. Just scoundrels.

