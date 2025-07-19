This week, while Ukraine’s political leadership celebrated a sweeping government reshuffle – including the appointment of a new Prime Minister, Defense Minister, National Security and Defense Council Secretary, and a likely new ambassador to the United States – evacuations quietly began in Dobropillia, a town near the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

The contrast could not be starker.

Kyiv’s announcements coincided with the signing of doznes of memorandums of intent in Rome, signaling international commitments to invest in Ukraine’s future reconstruction.

These are welcome developments for a country facing immense postwar challenges.

Yet, for many Ukrainians living in the shadow of daily shelling, such optimism feels disconnected from reality.

Soldiers continue to fight and die in brutal conditions, many without clear pathways to rotation or demobilization. Thousands remain displaced, their homes and communities destroyed.

And towns like Dobropillia are being quietly emptied as the war inches ever closer.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted there are “no internal enemies” in Ukraine – an apparent dismissal of criticism from opposition voices such as MP Oleksiy Honcharenko. But for civilians and military personnel on the front lines, frustration is growing – not with political opponents, but with the widening gap between wartime suffering and political self-congratulation in the capital.

Ukraine’s long-term recovery will undoubtedly require international investment and strong leadership. But in the rush to promote new faces and secure foreign support, the country must not lose sight of those still fighting, still suffering, and still waiting for relief.

Wave of Evacuations from Dobropillia as Drone Attacks Intensify

Evacuations continue across Donetsk region as Russian drone attacks escalate, particularly targeting the town of Dobropillia. The increasing frequency of strikes has led to a surge in residents requesting to leave, causing minor delays in the evacuation process due to high demand.

Speaking to Bakhmut IN.UA, Yevhen Tkachov, a volunteer with the humanitarian mission Proliska, confirmed the growing number of evacuation requests from the Pokrovsk sector, including Bilytske and Dobropillia. The rise is closely tied to the intensification of Russian offensive operations in the area.

“I’m still evacuating people from Kostiantynivka, but most requests now are coming from the Pokrovsk direction – especially Dobropillia, where demand has grown significantly,” Tkachov explained. “The majority of evacuations from Donetsk region are now happening there.”

Dobropillia residents are particularly eager to evacuate due to the deteriorating security situation. Russian forces are reportedly attempting to seize logistical routes used by Ukraine’s military in the area, drawing nearer to the town and placing civilians under increasing threat.

“Russian FPV drones can already reach Dobropillia,” Tkachov added. “This puts the civilian population at serious risk.”

Despite the uptick in danger, humanitarian teams, police, and volunteers continue their operations without disruption. More evacuation vehicles have been sent to the area to manage the growing need. However, evacuating people with limited mobility presents greater challenges.

“There are occasional delays when it comes to transporting non-mobile individuals, as there’s not always enough specialized medical transport,” said Tkachov. “But the situation is manageable—delays are infrequent and minor.”

Authorities urge residents in frontline areas to register for evacuation as early as possible. Emergency services remain active on the ground to assist those in need.

Evacuation Contact Information for Donetsk Region

Residents in need of evacuation from frontline areas such as Dobropillia can request assistance through the following numbers:

Evacuation Requests:

+380 (93) 202 2232

+380 (96) 404 1034

Donetsk Region Hotlines:

0 800 408 911 (toll-free)

+380 (98) 890 3318

+380 (66) 285 6290

These lines are open for those seeking help with safe evacuation from areas under threat.

EMPR

Tags: