Russia, without yet stopping its full-scale war, appears to have already begun working on a “Georgian scenario” in Ukraine.

Borys Kushniruk reveals.

It has long been known that corruption and the criminality tied to it are an effective tool for weakening a state. Therefore, to destroy a state or at least bring it under complete control, it is not necessary to immediately send in troops. At first it is enough to encourage maximum corruption, because it is easiest to recruit agents among such people. They can simply be “bought” and blackmailed.

It is no secret that throughout the years of independence Ukraine has been the object of Russian assistance in fostering corruption and promoting to power people prone to taking bribes. Russian criminal groups also actively operated, strengthening their ties with Ukrainian criminal “authorities” and “thieves-in-law.” All these people, demonstratively devout, closely interacted with representatives of the UOC (MP) — an open outpost of Russian intelligence services in Ukraine.

These groups became the foundation for facilitating Russian armed aggression. The beating of people on the Maidan at the end of November 2013 was an obvious component of an operation by Russian special services to destroy Ukrainian statehood, and later of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Russian authorities clearly overestimated the strength of their own armed forces and underestimated the willingness of the Ukrainian people to fight for their statehood. The Kremlin’s realization of this reality is becoming increasingly obvious. Accordingly, we are observing attempts by Russia to implement a “loosely” Georgian scenario for establishing control over Ukraine.

Despite the fact that hostilities are still actively ongoing, attempts to shape political narratives with an anti-Western context — combined with overt anti-Semitism, the promotion of “traditional” values, declarative religiosity and harsh anti-liberal rhetoric — are already visible in the Ukrainian information space. It is not surprising that these narratives are being promoted by people connected to corruption, criminality and the UOC (MP). Among them are both old political players and attempts to ignite new “stars.”

“Interesting” figures are appearing here.

I have had to write about people connected to LLC “Interactive Learning Systems” (“ILS”), whose director is Volodymyr Volkov. Employees of this company, by a “strange coincidence,” are the same individual entrepreneurs who bid in tenders in the interests of Mr. Volkov’s company.

It is this man whom the media call a key person involved in schemes to launder money from the international Ukraine Facility program through educational tenders.

There have already been investigations here: and here:

Mr. Volkov does not hide his involvement with the party “Power of the Nation,” which, as the media write, plainly shows “Russian ears” with the classic mix: representatives of the criminal underworld, anti-Western rhetoric and xenophobia, political technologists who for decades have worked on pro-Russian projects in Ukraine, as well as financial sponsors with obvious pro-Russian ties.

In addition to Volkov, the party’s financing is linked to Vadym Novinsky. The project’s promotion is handled by political technologists who for years have worked with pro-Russian forces. These are Andriy Zolotaryov, who for a long time cooperated with the Vilkuls and the communists, and Andriy Yermolayev, who during Yanukovych’s time headed the Institute of Strategic Studies. He is still regarded as a man of Serhiy Lyovochkin. Also involved was Hanna Tenetko, president of the Ukrainian Association of Professional Political Consultants, who previously organized congresses attended by political scientists and campaigners with openly pro-Russian views.

So, as we can see, the Kremlin’s leaders have begun working to achieve victory in Ukraine through elections, as happened in Georgia. But the fact that a pro-Russian party is funded with international aid allocated for Ukraine’s recovery, in particular for modern education, crosses the line. To steal from Ukrainian children in order to invest in a party with pro-Russian interests, and even to open a branch in Bucha district? These people so brazenly and openly mock the memory of the war’s victims. The question is, why are the anti-corruption law enforcement agencies and SBU representatives remaining silent — they are obviously their clients, aren’t they?

