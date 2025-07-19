Due to Defense Forces’ strikes on russia’s energy infrastructure oil refineries earlier this year, Russia fell short of 25% of its budget revenue from oil and gas sales, according to retired Major General of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Kryvonos, speaking on Espreso TV.

“The problem is that Europe talks about its concerns and the potential for a direct Russian offensive, but at the same time, it was Europe that nurtured the monster it now warns about.

If you look at how much oil, gas, and other natural resources Europe purchased from Russia – directly or through second and third countries – from 2022 to 2025, you’ll see that the aid to Ukraine amounts to tens of millions, while the purchases total hundreds of millions. That’s the difference,” he said.

According to General Kryvonos, Europe created this monster itself and has now realized that the monster could devour them.

“Europe is preparing, but they are clinging to a faint hope that a Russian attack won’t happen. Europe has realized that, at this stage, it is struggling with manpower and resources.

All talk about a joint European contingent in Ukraine – ranging from 25,000 to 40,000 troops – has completely disappeared from the information space. They’re not even assembling that,” Kryvonos said.

He believes that, at this point, NATO has come to understand that it is not prepared for the scale and complexity of the war taking place on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

“That’s why they are trying to buy time and, by sacrificing Ukraine, save their own interests.

Our task, then, is to make things crystal clear and demand more firmly. First of all, a strong embargo on the purchase of any Russian goods, even through third countries.

And secondly, an increase in NATO countries’ support for equipping the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the general added.

He emphasized that the most effective forceful way to stop Russia is to crash the oil price policy.

“This is a truly serious blow. Why is oil so important for Russia?

From harvesting to autumn plowing and sowing winter crops – everything depends on it. If this is disrupted, famine could follow.

The number one problem for Russians right now is that, after losing a significant number of oil refineries due to our strikes earlier this year, they ended up 25% short in budget revenues from oil and gas sales.

That’s a serious figure. Then the U.S. and NATO started to cry that we shouldn’t do this because they began to lose – because they drink and gorge on this oil and gas.

We were on the right path and should have continued and intensified our efforts – burn, burn, and burn.

The number one task is to destroy Russia’s energy sector. That will deliver results and bring our victory on the strategic level much closer,” Kryvonos concluded.

The destruction of Russia’s energy infrastructure will swiftly bring Ukraine closer to victory on a strategic level, says General Kryvonos

EMPR

Tags: