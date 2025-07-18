The Government Emerged as the Second Pillar of Ukraine’s Resilience – Citizens Resistance Alone Was Not Enough

While the courage and determination of ordinary Ukrainian citizens have become symbols of the country’s defiance, it was the swift mobilization of state institutions that transformed resistance into sustained defense.

From coordinating international aid to maintaining basic services under fire, the government played a critical – and often underappreciated – role in ensuring Ukraine didn’t collapse under the weight of invasion.

Andrii Klymenko, the project lead at the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, who also serves as Editor-in-Chief of BlackSeaNews, and a well-known expert on the Black Sea region, particularly on issues related to Crimea and maritime security, frequently comments on developments in the region, including Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the growing military presence in the Black Sea.

Hereafter his thoughts on Ukraine’s Government reshuffling.

How all the chatterboxes rejoiced — both the so-called “politicians” and the so-called “civil society” — at the mere topic of changes in the Government. I am genuinely surprised by some of my friends.

For those who read me:

You need to understand that 99% of those who position themselves as fighters against “authoritarianism” either do not understand at all how the Government works and how the State functions, or they hold a lifelong grudge for no longer being ministers. Moreover, for them, the State is not a value.

We have a layer of hate, hype, and noise — people who themselves cannot do anything. Not even write a draft law… They will never take responsibility and at the first sign of danger will run abroad.

I have always been amused by how all these activists respectfully bend over when invited to high offices, how their spine softens, how gentle their rhetoric becomes, and how most cannot say a word from excitement — how proudly they tell stories about being in the offices of Zelensky, Yermak, Umerov, how they pose for photos next to those who are now being smeared in the mud…

The Shmyhal Government and the Prime Minister personally held the state system together and ensured funding for all needs under incredible conditions.

In Ukraine, not only the administrative branch worked, but also the banking system, transport, energy sector demonstrated an incredible capacity for recovery, communications, social sphere — all that which still amazes the world.

Yes, there were many problems, but — remember — the work practices of this Government are already a subject of respect, honor, and study throughout the civilized world.

I personally thank Mr. Shmyhal and his team for their unnoticed, stable, and painstaking work.

The Government became the second pillar of Ukraine’s resilience — without it, relying only on the popular resistance, which is undoubtedly the top priority, Ukraine would not have endured.

My personal position as a professional has always been and will be this: to help the Government during the war with my knowledge and actions, to lend a shoulder, to propose ways to solve problems.

This is exactly how we will defeat the enemy. Only with respect for one another.

