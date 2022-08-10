The Russians’ unhealthy activity around Zaporizhia NPP indicates the Kremlin has already realized they cannot win the war

The Russians’ unhealthy activity around the nuclear power plant suggests that they may be trying to provoke an accident at the plant with a radiation leak in order to end hostilities and start negotiations. They need to fix the status quo. So thinks Yegor Chernov, the Chairman в Permanent delegation of Ukraine to the NATO PA.

Apparently, even the Kremlin has already realized they cannot win the war. The initiative increasingly shifts to the Ukrainian army. More and more often, it is we who dictate where, when, and how the main events take place along the entire front line.

In addition, as a result of the actual operational encirclement of the Russians on the right bank of the Dnipro, the loss of Kherson by the Russians grows nearer and clearer, which may lead to political turmoil in Russia itself.

In such a situation, it is vital for Putin to immediately stop hostilities, start negotiations, and fix the existing status quo.

A powerful information campaign, both directly and through its agents in the West, which was supposed to push us to the negotiation table, did not bring results. Therefore, they unleashed nuclear blackmail.

Even a small accident and radiation leak would enable the Russians to demand ending hostilities in the south and call on the world to join in eliminating the consequences of the disaster. Of course, under Russian control.

In this scenario, the Russians can hope for the contact line to be fixed, the war and the liberation of the occupied territories to stop. Thus, enabling them to strengthen in the south and accumulate new forces for the further offensive.

To prevent such a scenario, we demand the immediate demilitarization of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant and the city of Energodar at all international forums, including the UN and the IAEA.

The Russians should withdraw their troops and create a demilitarized zone around the station with a radius of at least 5 kilometers.

If they refuse, it will indicate that a nuclear scenario exists, and they are ready to contaminate everything around with radiation just to save Putin’s face and not give Kherson away.

As for us, Putin must finally understand that none of his scenarios will work in Ukraine. Neither man-made disasters, rocket attacks or nuclear strikes will make us surrender or even stop.

Because this is our land. And we will fight for it until the last meter is released.

