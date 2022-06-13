The West has the right to give Ukraine nuclear warheads

Polish politician believes that Putin will not use nuclear weapons on NATO territory.







Polish politician Radoslaw Sikorski, a member of the European Parliament, said that the West has the right to give nuclear warheads to Ukraine. This is reported by Espresso.

According to him, after Ukraine gave up its nuclear potential under the Budapest Memorandum in 1994 and became an independent country within the borders established since the times of the USSR, Russia violated this memorandum. Therefore, the West can provide Ukraine with an opportunity to defend its independence.

The politician believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not use nuclear weapons on NATO territory.

“Apart from current rhetoric, I do not see any preparations. Russia has several thousand tactical warheads stored in depots specially prepared for this. We and the EU 24/7 are monitoring this situation. If the nuclear warheads were transferred to any units, either to aviation, artillery, or missile, then it would indicate that Russia is preparing for something like that. But nothing of the kind is happening,” said the member of the European Parliament.

Today Russians say that these were no guarantees. However, everyone understood then that instead, Ukraine would be an independent country within the borders established since the times of the USSR.

“But because Russia violated this Budapest Memorandum, I think we, as collective West, would have the right to give Ukraine nuclear warheads. So that it could protect its independence,” the politician stressed.

