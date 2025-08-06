Have you ever wondered: how did it happen that in a country with some of the most fertile land in the world, people are merely surviving, not living?

I can feel it in my skin – someone out there hates us…

Yrii Kischuk revelas.

Why is a Ukrainian mother afraid to give birth, a Ukrainian grandfather living out his days without medicine, and a Ukrainian youth dreaming of only one thing – to escape?

Did you know there were over 51 million people in 1991? And now – less than 36. And if you count only those actually in Ukraine – the number is even lower.

15 million fewer in just one generation. That’s not just “demographics” – it’s something much deeper.

Some will say, “It’s just the economy.” But does the economy alone destroy healthcare, education, family, faith, morality, land, the army?

No. This is the systematic destruction of a nation disguised as reforms. And someone is behind it.

This is no longer a mistake. It’s a disregard for the people as such. It is a hybrid genocide wrapped in fancy packaging.

Not through concentration camps, but through laws, loans, standards, wars, and “humanitarian values.”

Have you ever paid attention to who exactly has been governing Ukraine all these years?

Who were the ministers of health, education, finance, and economy?

Who launched the “reforms” that destroyed rural hospitals, schools, medical universities, and higher education?

Who wrote the pension reform that essentially says, “Live long enough to retire—if you can”?

And where are they all now?

Look for yourself – most of them no longer live in Ukraine. They are in Israel, in the U.S., in Europe. Their children are in London, their property is in Germany, and they have passports from other countries.

This is not just “emigration after service” – it’s the complete absence of any connection to the Ukrainian people.

These people do not identify with Ukraine, do not love it as their homeland, and do not care about its future.

They come here as managers on a mission. And the mission is to do what their handlers tell them.

So when they shut down a hospital, it’s not because “there’s no money.” It’s because that’s the directive: reduce the population, prevent the people from having the strength to recover.

This is not just ordinary corruption. This is a deliberate demographic war.

And the most terrifying part is that these people are carrying out genocide with their own hands, leaving scorched earth behind.

When you say the word “genocide,” people imagine gas chambers, punitive operations, and executions.

But open the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (1948).

It clearly states that genocide is not limited to mass killings over a short period of time.

It also includes:

“Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”

In other words:

if the government creates conditions where people cannot access medical care — that is genocide;

if education, rural communities, and families are systematically destroyed — that is genocide;

if the youth see no prospects and leave en masse — that is genocide;

if one ethnic or social group is dying on the front lines, rounded up by military enlistment offices and police, while others are not mobilized — that is genocide;

if the state demoralizes, destroys faith and traditions — that is genocide.

Now look at the facts:

From a population of 51 million – fewer than 36 million remain (and unofficially, even less).

One-third of schools and half of all hospitals have been eliminated.

Birth rates have dropped below the level of 1933.

This is not just a “crisis.” This is ethnic destruction disguised as reforms and a war that explains away everything.

It is a slow, systemic, multi-layered genocide under various pretexts and cover stories – without direct killings or concentration camps, but no less real. Its ultimate goal is the reduction of the population.

There are things that scream to be said. But you can’t voice them out loud without risking being accused of “hate” or “intolerance.”

Yet staying silent is even worse. Because silence is consent.

Just look: On the front lines, it’s rural boys dying, working-class people, Orthodox Ukrainians, teachers, farmers, older men.

But where are the children of officials?

Where are the Hasidic communities, who also hold Ukrainian passports? Has anyone mobilized them?

How did it happen that some communities are untouchable, while others face street raids?

Why is no one deporting or prosecuting foreigners running businesses in Ukraine, yet Ukrainians are being hunted like cattle?

The government itself has divided the people along the lines of:

“These ones are Ukrainians, so they must die. And these ones are not quite Ukrainians, so don’t touch them.”

This is no longer discrimination. This is ethnic selection carried out under the guise of a military campaign.

For some reason, it’s almost exclusively Ukrainians on the front lines.

And those who “reformed” healthcare, the banking system, the economy—somehow are either abroad, still in office, living in guarded neighborhoods, or simply silent and not serving.

And the most important thing: no one explains why.

Because there is no explanation – except one: This is a deliberate cleansing of the Ukrainian ethnic group by the hands of its own state under external control.

When you look at the puzzle pieces one by one – everything might not seem so clear.

But if you put all the pieces together:

The collapse of healthcare, education, and family,

A war without an official declaration,

Mobilization targeting only Ukrainians,

Millions leaving the country,

The gradual extinction of the nation,

A government that no longer lives in Ukraine,

Systematic destruction of faith, language, and traditions,

Manipulation of meaning, suppression of spirituality, chaos in people’s minds,

…it becomes clear: this is not an accident. This is a plan.

A plan carried out not by Ukrainians (Ze, Yerm, Syr, Ara…), but with the hands of Ukrainians (military enlistment officers, police, officials).

Those “in power” often possess neither a Ukrainian soul, nor conscience, nor fear of God.

They are either outsiders or executors of foreign instructions.

They don’t build – they dismantle. They don’t heal – they poison. They don’t govern – they merely administer.

And after their “work” is done, they leave – to Israel, to the U.S., to Canada.

Not to Zhytomyr. Not to Chernivtsi. Not to Kramatorsk.

This is no longer emigration.

This is a return home after completing a mission.

Conclusion

Genocide doesn’t always come in the form of bullets to the back of the head. It can also come as loans, laws, television, medical and educational reforms. And now, under the cover of a war that legally doesn’t even exist, people are being abducted from the streets en masse, beaten, and forcibly sent to a one-way, undeclared war.

And if the people don’t wake up, don’t start thinking, don’t start praying—we will be wiped out.

But the truth cuts deep. That’s why it’s feared.

Yet if there are still those who see, feel, speak, fight, and live by conscience – this plan will not be fulfilled to the end.

