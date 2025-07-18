As Ukraine reshuffles its top leadership amid a grueling war and mounting domestic pressure, the newly appointed Prime Minister and Defense Minister step into roles burdened with unresolved crises and public skepticism.

The new Prime Minister faces a government weighed down by sluggish reforms, inefficient mobilization, and growing concerns over transparency. Meanwhile, the incoming Defense Minister inherits a military apparatus strained by high casualties, stalled counteroffensives, and logistical shortfalls.

Both appointments come at a critical juncture. With international support showing signs of fatigue and the war entering its third year, Kyiv’s new leadership must not only restore confidence at home but also reassure foreign allies that Ukraine remains committed, capable, and strategically focused.

While official rhetoric stresses continuity and strength, the underlying reality is that the new cabinet will have to answer for the strategic missteps and unfulfilled promises left behind by their predecessors.

What Sergiy Pogrebetskyy reveals about new challenges for new old officilas.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy tasks new Prime Minister with increasing weapons production, as the former Prime Minister failed to establish it.

The same task has been given to the new Minister of Defense, who previously served as the former Prime Minister – the very one who failed to establish weapons production while in that role.

Now, the new Defense Minister and the new Prime Minister are left to take the heat in Ukraine for the former Defense Minister, who failed to manage weapons production and procurement.

Meanwhile, the former Defense Minister will go on a “vacation” to Florida as the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States. There, the new ambassador – along with his large family – will dine at the restaurants opened by the former ambassador.

The new ambassador is expected to perform even better than the previous one – and even better than he did in his prior role as minister.

