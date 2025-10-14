On the Pokrovsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out counteroffensive operations and have three enemy sectors encircled.

There is a likelihood that the enemy will redeploy its troops from the Pokrovsk area to launch an offensive on Dnipropetrovsk region. The Ukrainian defense forces are ready for enemy actions and are conducting counteroffensive operations.

As reported by Skhidnyi Variant, this was stated by Mykola Malomuzh, head of the Ukrainian army and head of the Ukrainian intelligence service from 2005 to 2010, during a broadcast on Suspilne.

“First of all, it should be noted that the enemy has no success on the Pokrovsk direction. We carried out counteroffensive operations and have three enemy sectors encircled or partially encircled. The enemy’s efforts to break through here have effectively failed, although the battles remain heavy and difficult. This area still remains one of the main ones. However, the enemy has decided, so to speak, to start another, alternative, sectoral offensive operation on Dnipropetrovsk region, counting on the fact that we have ‘weaker positions’ there. There are already the first, so to speak, demonstrations of their ‘moves toward Dnipropetrovsk,’” reported Mykola Malomuzh.

The enemy is trying to “break” the Ukrainian defensive line, says Mykola Malomuzh:

“And it’s clear that they (the occupiers) are trying to break through our defensive line and advance using more effective tactical-offensive actions. The Novooleksandrivsk direction, as it is currently defined, is now becoming, practically next to Pokrovsk, a main focus. That’s why they are redeploying four brigades there, as well as additional special operations forces and drone systems. In the second phase, they plan to move in armored vehicles to launch systematic offensive actions in case of success. But we have already observed these movements in advance and see how they are maneuvering their brigades. We are preparing not only defensive positions, but also strikes, because these strike groups are entering what I will frankly call a stretched bag — meaning it’s possible they could cut across near Dobropillia in various sectors.”

The Ukrainian defense forces plan an operation to degrade those strike forces, Malomuzh adds:

“Therefore, I think today the command is planning an operation to degrade such strike forces. And the most important thing is to destroy those strike forces — to strike those reserves, those four brigades while they are on the move. That’s our drones, our long-range artillery, and rocket systems. That can significantly weaken the enemy’s positions at the very start of their offensive. I think they will not succeed there, although in certain sectors the enemy is trying to advance, at least by a few kilometres.”

After yesterday’s special meeting between Putin and the security chiefs, the order was given to achieve daily advances in the allocated sectors.

“These are precisely the Novooleksandrivsk direction, the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Pokrovske continuation of the Zaporizhzhia direction, and partly new operations in the Kharkiv sector, especially near Vovchansk and Kupiansk. These are alternatives to the Pokrovsk sector as possible tactical offensive operations. They aim to demonstrate that an advance is taking place and that Putin feels confident — which the security chiefs claimed yesterday, saying about four thousand six hundred fifty square kilometres had been captured, which is not actually the case. In other words, they are exaggerating their gains, and, moreover, the whole advance process across all sectors has now slowed down.

So the Novooleksandrivsk direction in Dnipropetrovsk is meant, at least in a demonstrative format, to show some successes. Likewise, on the Zaporizhzhia direction in the area of Kamianske, and accordingly Vasylivka and Velyka Tokmachka, they are also trying to push forward at least a few kilometres. Therefore, we will not only monitor this closely but also mobilize all resources to prevent these plans from being implemented,” Mykola Malomuzh explained.

