Where Did Mindich’s Cash Come From? Marked Dollars From Atlanta and Kansas Point to One Bank

NABU found millions in U.S. dollars at Mindich’s office, likely delivered via Ukrainian state-owned Sens Bank, controlled by Mindich allies and overseen by Vasyl Veselyi.

Ohhh — on the tapes Mindich even mentions Vasyl Veselyi…. And “Sense Bank.”

Do you remember the stacks of cash packed in Mindich-Derkach’s office?

Everyone noticed that those dollar bundles were very neatly packaged, with barcodes and labels of US cities.

So, such banknotes can only be ordered directly from the US by banks. Moreover, very large quantities (because of complicated logistics, especially without planes).

And obviously, private individuals cannot possibly have them in that form, even theoretically…. Yet here there was about $4 million, and wrapped so nicely.

So, most likely (for now it’s a theory we’re close to confirming) we’re talking about another business — or rather a “direction” of corrupt profit for Tymur Mindich and the Office of the President — the state “Sense Bank.”

According to our sources, after nationalization a fairly systematic corruption network was built there across several directions. And it is carried out through:

▪️ Head of the Bank’s Management Board — Oleksii Stupak,

▪️ Head of the Bank’s Supervisory Board — Mykola Hladyshenko,

▪️ Head of the Bank’s Security Service — Vadym Dovzhynets.

These people are from Mindich. And one more:

▪️ Vasyl Veselyi — the “overseer” from the Office of the President, like an advisor to the Supervisory Board, who “coordinates” the work. His brother was given a free share in KarpatNaftokhim, and he is the subject of two investigations by Mykola Tkach.

And how the cash was delivered from the bank to Mindich-Derkach’s office will be a separate story… more precisely, an investigation.

Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reveals detail on this issue in the following video.

” Hi! This will be another blog, another exposé, another conversation about Mindich, another discussion about tons of cash. And most importantly — today we’ll be figuring out how this cash in foreign currency, specifically from the United States, ended up in Ukraine and, accordingly, later appeared in the back office of the same energy “overseer,” Mr. Mironyuk.

So today we’ll be analyzing this case, which will serve as a kind of preview for one of our investigations. That investigation will take more time and, in principle, can wait, because it involves not only Mindich. But I believe it’s important to cover this part now because it’s about another source of “funding” for Mindich’s company. And this source is most likely a state-owned bank that recently came under government ownership — Sens Bank.

I’m Yaroslav Zheleznyak. Let’s get started.

A small episode of the investigation. The blog will be as short and as simple as possible. What did we see as a result of the investigation and, accordingly, the NABU searches? We saw a pile of cash that NABU showed — in “Dynamo” bags. Here’s the main photograph I ask you to pay close attention to.

And, in fact, investigative journalists have already published this. It’s this photograph where we see banknotes with barcodes, banded, labeled with the names “Kansas,” “Atlanta,” and other cities in the United States of America.

And here’s an important point. The United States, accordingly, ships such banknotes — how could they theoretically have appeared in such packaging, with the same barcodes and city names? Money that is officially purchased from the United States, within the reserve system, is transferred in order to be distributed around the world, primarily through banks.

In this case, according to Ukrainian legislation, such an amount of money could only be purchased for banks. Not many banks buy such volumes, especially now, as transporting dollars is problematic due to the lack of air transport.

And, as you may recall from the beginning of the full-scale war, there were even problems with the availability of cash dollars. So we can assume that, with high probability, such an amount of money was purchased by some bank.

And now I’ll say right away: it’s possible it was the very bank that purchased it. For example, operations like this are carried out by Oschadbank — which is normal, as are a few other large banks. PrivatBank also does this — also normal; there’s no violation here. These banks can then sell foreign currency to other banks.

And here’s where it gets really interesting. In such volumes, money could not simply end up with a legal entity from a bank. There is an NBU regulation that allows, for example, this to be done for an enterprise fulfilling a mobilization order, but that is a rare case. So, the options are limited.

And now let’s move on to my hypothesis, which we want to confirm — and at the end, I’ll give a hint or a link to how. There is a state-owned bank that is believed to have ties with Mindich, Mironyuk, and others — to be under their control and capable of transferring such a package of cash that would go completely unrecorded. Moreover, this cash is fresh, straight from the United States, printed specifically for banks.

There can be only one such bank — Sens Bank — which is said to be influenced by Mindich, particularly through his appointee, Chairman of the Board Oleksii Stupak, and another so-called “reformer” who, according to Ukrainska Pravda and others, oversees the bank — Vasyl Veselyi, the “overseer” of Sens Bank.

These two people, together with some members of the supervisory board of Sens Bank, were and are directly connected to Tymur Mindich.

And here the question remains: even having a connection with a state-owned bank, even having the ability to transfer money this way, how could it have ended up in the back office?

At this point, I’ll pause. According to our sources, after the nationalization of Sens Bank, many changes took place — one of them in the area of cash collection. And it is precisely in this matter that the connection between Mindich’s office, Mindich himself, and this money — which somehow ended up not in the bank, not in a state bank, not even with a legal entity, but with a specific person involved in corruption — may exist.

So I want us to note this point carefully. We are now doing a separate analysis, trying to find out which company it is. We have a specific assumption, and I believe we are on the right track.

For now, just remember: this money could not have simply appeared in this office. Physically, it could not have been moved from Atlanta or Kansas to Ukraine, let alone into the office of a specific individual.

That’s all for now. No additional details yet. I think it will get more interesting — including Mindich’s influence over the state banking sector.

I’m Yaroslav Zheleznyak. This is the “Zaliznyy Nardep” channel. Goodbye, and see you next time.”

