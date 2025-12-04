Although Yermak has left Bankova, his influence persists through figures like Tatarov and Prosecutor General Kravchenko, while NABU detective Magamedrasulov remains unlawfully detained to date.

Martina Boguslavets: “Yermak and the traces of Yermak are still here. Let me remind you that the President’s Office still employs Oleh Tatarov, whom Yermak protects. Yermak is no longer on Bankova, but he is still here. Because NABU detective Magamedrasulov is still being held in a detention center — the detective thanks to whom Ukraine learned about the Mindich tapes, and who investigated that case.

Yermak is not on Bankova, but in reality he is still here, because Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko remains in his position. Following instructions, including from Yermak, they fabricated cases, signed suspicion notices against NABU detective Magamedrasulov, or drafted laws on how to destroy NABU and SAP — such as bill 12414, which the Verkhovna Rada passed in two hours this summer, and which President Zelenskyy signed while we were standing under his office and protesting.”

Yermak handed over his office, but in the offices there are still:

1. Tatarov

Zelenskyy keeps Tatarov in the Office — the overseer of the law enforcement system since Yanukovych’s times. Martina Bohuslavets writes on the social media platform X.

The same Tatarov whom NABU investigated for corruption in Mykytas’ schemes.

The same Tatarov whom the Ministry of Internal Affairs under Zakharchenko and Yanukovych awarded for his “merits” in December 2013, during the dispersal of Maidan.

Tatarov — Yermak’s friend — is still in the Bankova office.

2. Kravchenko

Yermak chose a hand-picked Prosecutor General, Kravchenko, for Zelenskyy.

The same Kravchenko who, under Yermak’s instructions, drafted bill 12414, which led everyone to protest in July.

The same Kravchenko who tried to destroy NABU and SAP by subordinating them to the Prosecutor General, because the Office learned that NABU was monitoring Mindich, who is mentioned on recordings.

The same Kravchenko who signed a suspicion notice against NABU detective Magamedrasulov — the detective handling Mindich’s case, who has now been illegally held in a jail basement for five months.

3. Sukhachov

Yermak gave instructions to the hand-picked leadership of the State Bureau of Investigation, Sukhachov, on how to fabricate cases against both NABU and anti-corruption activists.

The same Sukhachov, whose Bureau is mentioned on recordings, with Mindich’s group bringing them materials and saying, “they will fabricate cases.”

The same Sukhachov, whose wife earns millions from companies linked to Energoatom and the Ministry of Energy.

The same Sukhachov who, in July, fabricated cases against NABU detectives over traffic accidents from eight years ago.

4. Political Wing of the SBU

The part of the SBU through which Poklad brought OPZZh MP Khrystenko from Dubai, so that, under Yermak’s direction, he would give fabricated testimony against SAP head Klymenko to block anti-corruption investigations.

The same Poklad who worked as an assistant to a Regional Party and OPZZh MP, Myrnyi.

I hope the SBU understands how they were set up by the entire scandalous Yermak plan and will no longer so willingly carry out illegal searches of NABU detectives, detain them in their SIZO facilities, or serve travel agencies for the Khrystenkos.

5. Shmyhal

Yes, you read that correctly — Shmyhal, not Svyrydenko, who is entirely insignificant.

Shmyhal, about whom so little is said, but who quietly and skillfully carried out Yermak’s instructions regarding the Government for years. Having zero political weight of his own, yet being an excellent executor.

Because Shmyhal is very well trained by Yermak and so unconditionally obedient to any of Zelenskyy’s wishes, just as Yermak once was.

Because Shmyhal has a network of necessary contacts across the country that can now be used to quickly resolve issues, which will now be handled by Zelenskyy rather than Yermak.

I would not be surprised if Shmyhal becomes the one Zelenskyy chooses to replace Yermak.

We must ensure that:

Point 1 — Tatarov leaves the Office

Points 2 and 3 — the hand-picked SBI head and Prosecutor General go through a transparent competition with international experts on the selection committees. Because Zelenskyy’s hand-picked law enforcement officials are still essentially Yermak.

Mr. Kravchenko and Sukhachov can apply for the competitions, of course, but I’m confident the committees will have many questions about their integrity.

Points 4 and 5 — so they do not become the new Yermak.

So we stay vigilant, because the real work is still ahead.

Preserving democracy without remnants of Yermakism remains a challenge we have not yet overcome.

