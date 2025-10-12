There’s nothing left to do here [in Ukraine]. This is already rasha [russia]. Testimony of Yuriy Kasyanov on the liquidation of his unit by the top leadership of Ukraine.

I spent the whole day held as a prisoner by the State Border Guard Service (DPSU) at the location of the 10th Mobile Detachment, within which our company had been formed one and a half years ago.

The company no longer exists, The home base we had been building since the summer of 2022 is gone, our vehicles are parked on the lot — including four volunteer vehicles bought with money from good people, which we have now handed over to the glorious detachment.

Catapults, a special truck for transporting 48 drones, a unique signals-intelligence vehicle — a house on wheels stuffed with equipment and everything necessary for many days of comfortable field work.

140 aircraft prepared for combat will now, most likely, never fly anywhere. Combat units readied, detonators, refueling stations, command-and-control and communications systems…

Now it’s just “property,” and we are ordinary “servicemen” who serve, who are obliged to follow the daily schedule, to assemble six times a day for personnel checks, to smoke, to go to the toilet, to attend lessons on rifle handling, on combat medicine (how many such lessons have we had), on FPV drones, because the long-range drones are finished.

They led me around almost by the hand all day: “Yuriy Volodymyrovych, come with me to the lawyer,” “Yuriy Volodymyrovych, go down to the bomb shelter,” “Yuriy Volodymyrovych, to the lawyer again.”

I was not allowed to meet at the unit checkpoint with my wife, who brought me medicine.

This is not yet a prison, but someone born in prison does not know what free life is.

People are crushed. Many, even those who took part in the beautiful video defending our unit, now try not to look my way. Those who argued for going AWOL and to stand to the end (I did not call for that) were the first to run back, and are now writing requests to be transferred to other DPSU units.

The system is strong and merciless: whoever has the power is right; the carrot-and-stick method works without fail – first people are crushed, then given a sip of freedom, promised paradise, and now they are completely in your power, betraying those with whom they shared a piece of bread yesterday.

Soon there will appear a collective video of former fighters of our unit cursing Kasyanov and praising their new scheduled service. A bowl of soup has always triumphed over reason.

I blame no one – I know how hard it is for everyone. I only ask one thing: do not stoop to vile lies, do not slander me and my son, my wife and other people of ours who have done a lot for the unit over these one and a half years.

If they simply buy you, then us — they will destroy. As they destroyed the unit in two days. They destroyed a coordinated military organism, a powerful design and analytical base that was created over years.

War is war, they decided, and they killed the unit that bombed Moscow.

In the photo — exclusive footage of drone launches at the Moscow Kremlin on the night of May 2–3, 2023, in Chernihiv region. No one has been able to repeat that to this day. This is not about assembling six times a day.

Today half of our “ineffective” unit was sent to another decent DPSU military unit that actually fights, rather than standing in formation six times a day.

They were told the decision at lunchtime; tomorrow they’re supposed to be at the new location. Not a day of rest (they had no days off), not a day to sort out things, deal with family matters…

Still, I’m happy for the guys. For them it’s over. Along with them they’re sending our “ineffective” aircraft. I don’t know how they’ll launch them without the stands for setup, calibration, and engine run-ups…

All of this is destroyed, looted; in the former unit’s location there’s excess property (non-official, not belonging to the military unit) worth tens of millions of hryvnias — all of this was done for the sake of victory.

Before, I was always afraid that a “Shahed” or an “Iskander” would hit the unit’s location, but it turns out we should have been afraid of our own Ukrainian scoundrels and traitors.

Many from our unit are leaving service for family reasons — age, three children, illnesses. A few guys deliberately went AWOL. Those who stayed don’t want to serve. “The Kasyanov case” is also a case about motivation.

If I could turn history back to the “barbecue in May” days, I would not now prepare for war. I would not prepare weapons, ammunition, drones, field stocks of food and medicine. I would not have gone to fight from the first minutes, slept in the forest, starved, or been encircled…

I would not have developed drones, built drone production, created the unit, or struck the enemy. I would have put my family in the car and — while it was still possible — left this country. To hell with them all!

There’s nothing left to do here. This is rasha [russia].

