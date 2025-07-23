So, he signed it. With his signature, President Zelenskyy has effectively crossed out the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – and with it, the country’s European future.

Volodymyr Ariev reveals.

He signed a law that was originally meant to regulate the investigation of cases involving people missing under extraordinary circumstances during martial law.

But the law was hijacked – rushed amendments turned it into a tool that places the fight against corruption under the control of the President’s Office, via 100% loyalty from his Prosecutor General.

We’re now about to witness how bees “fight” against honey, and how goats “guard” cabbage.



A monster sketched by Portnov has crowned the end of the era of European integration.

At best, we may still manage to preserve visa-free travel – which was tied directly to the independence of NABU and SAPO.



As for EU membership with gutted reforms – that’s now a fantasy.

We’ve already been forced toward the “Russian world” twice – in 2004 and 2013. We don’t need a reminder of how that ended.



Today, our sense of truth and freedom is sharper than ever – because Ukraine has paid with tens of thousands of lives for the right to exist without the stench of Russia.

This new 2025 pivot back toward the Russian model must be met with a firm response from society.



From Citizens.

EMPR

Tags: