When Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated recently that there will be no fixed terms of service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and demobilization will happen only after… Victory, the deputies from the “Servant of the People” party applauded like crazy. And this clearly shows how detached from reality they all are.

Borislav Bereza reveals.

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych once again proved that intellectual ability is not his strongest suit. Although we all already knew that. What he blurted out today in the Verkhovna Rada is not only being actively and widely discussed among servicemen, but it will also have terrible consequences for Ukraine.

For him, it’s about PR and pretty words, which he throws out based on sociological data, but for everyone currently serving, this is a signal that the authorities are not planning to deal with demobilization – nor mobilization either.

Because after such statements, the number of people willing to serve will not increase, but decrease.

And the amount of bribes to avoid mobilization will rise again. Zelensky’s statement will lead to consequences comparable to his foolish decision to dismiss all military commissars, which led to the disruption of mobilization and the situation we are observing today.

Demobilizing 1,000 soldiers implies that the same number of 1,000 civilians must be mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine and taught everything necessary.

So, for this to happen properly, and not like it is now, three things must be done – first, start changing the population’s attitude toward mobilization and service in the Armed Forces through a national informational and motivational campaign.

This campaign should be filled not only with moral values but also with bonuses for army service. The second task is reforming the Territorial Recruitment Centers and punishing violations of the law, increasing penalties for bribery both for givers and takers.

And strengthening responsibility for draft dodgers and those who participate in information campaigns against mobilization.

I have said a hundred times that the army needs to be PROPERLY supplied, not like it is now. Yet volunteers still provide our soldiers with everything – from shovels to tourniquets, from drones to electronic warfare systems. And how can combat missions be executed with such support?

Maybe Bakanov or Trukhin will demonstrate that? Or are they too valuable for Zelensky? To change the attitude toward mobilization, the general conditions must change.

And demobilization plays an important role here. The shortage of personnel has reached terrible levels. I am very afraid that after Zelensky’s statement today, the number of combat-ready units will decrease and problems with mobilization will grow.

I understand that for a four-time draft dodger, all this is hard to grasp, but without all this, we will not just lose, we will catastrophically lose the war for Ukraine’s survival.

Today, the population fears mobilization much more than occupation. And they understand it was a mistake only when it’s already too late. By the way, Volodymyr Zelensky, you did this together with your positive bloggers, white coats, and the damn Unified Telethon.

This is just one screenshot from many messages that soldiers sent me today. So what Zelensky said is perfectly illustrated by the quote, “It is worse than a crime — it is a mistake.”

And by the way, this was not said by Fouché or Talleyrand, but by the long-forgotten lawyer Antoine Boulay de la Meurthe. This quote is engraved in history.

And Zelensky today, with his pompous statement, got himself into another stupidity that will cost all of us dearly. I understand he can still fix this.

But “can fix” is not the same as ‘will fix.’ And unfortunately, this is one of those cases.

This is how Ukrainian soldiers reacted to Zelenskyy’s statement:

10:39 – “There are only three ways to leave the army: in a coffin, without legs, or after turning 60.

10:39 – Since this is an existential war, we’ll be fighting until either Putin or Zelenskyy is gone.

10:48 – Just wonder, weather now people will stop running from the draft offices?”

