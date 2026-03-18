The EU approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine on March 17, overcoming Hungary’s veto, while Orbán seeks a €16 billion defense loan under the SAFE instrument.

On March 17, the European Union approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, apparently overcoming Hungary’s veto.

According to prm.ua, this was reported by Bulgarian National Radio, citing sources.

“The loan for Ukraine has been agreed,” a source said, adding that there are no plans to revisit the decision.

Earlier in the morning, European Council President António Costa urged Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to “adhere to the decision of European leaders made in December.”

Official confirmation is expected.

As previously reported, Orbán is ready to unblock the EU loan for Ukraine of €90 billion if the European Commission approves Budapest’s application for a €16 billion defense loan under the SAFE instrument.

EMPR

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