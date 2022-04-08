Home » Kuleba: The battle for Donbas will remind of World War II, with large operations, maneuvers and the participation of thousands of tanks

“The battle for Donbas will remind of World War II, with large operations, maneuvers and the participation of thousands of tanks”, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said in Brussels.



Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that redeployment of Russian troops from the north and northeast to eastern Ukraine is under way.

According to him, the battle for Donbas will remind of World War II.

“There has not been a large-scale battle there yet, but fierce fighting is taking place there every day. And there will be more, unfortunately,” he said.

He stated this at a briefing in Brussels.

«The battle for Donbas will remind of World War II. I say this with regret, but it’s true. With large operations, maneuvers and thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, planes, and artillery. It will not be a local operation of Russia, given how it is preparing for it”, he stated.

According to him, Russia and Ukraine have their own plans, and the outcome of this battle will be decided on the battlefield.

Must be reminded that Russians are accumulating equipment in Luhansk region, Gaidai calls for evacuation. 

As for the weapons for Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a meeting with his NATO colleagues. “Weapons love silence. I will say only one thing – Ukraine will have something to defend with”, he said, adding that many ministers approached him personally to express admiration for the heroism of the Ukrainian nation.

