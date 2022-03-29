First results of Ukrainian – Russian talks in Istanbul

First outcomes form of Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul was announced by David Arahamiya, the head of one of the members of the Ukrainian delegation and Servant of the People political party’s faction leader.







▪ Our first victory is the transfer of negotiations from Belarus to Turkey. We see Turkey as one of the guarantors of security for Ukraine.

▪ We know that the world’s security system has cracked. We are not signing anything, but we are proposing a new system of security guarantees for Ukraine. This should be a new international treaty to be ratified by the guarantors, because we have drawn lessons from the Budapest Memorandum.

▪ As is the case with Article 5 of the NATO treaty, the guarantor states will hold consultations for 3 days. The guarantor states will be obligated to provide assistance, including military one and sky protection.

▪ Ukraine sees the UN Security Council countries, including Great Britain, China, USA, France, Turkey, Germany, Canada, Poland, and Israel as security guarantors.

▪ Other countries should be permitted to accede to the security guarantees treaty. If they want to accede to it, we will give them this legal right.

▪ We have unresolved issues with temporary occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea, so the guarantors will not be involved in working for these areas yet. Some countries have already given prior consent. This is the system on which we want to build a new future for Ukraine. These guarantors should also help Ukraine to join the EU.

