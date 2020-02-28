Trump may visit Kyiv on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may visit Ukraine to participate in the commemorative events on May 8, 2020.

Among the options being weighed as compromises in Washington and London are leaders’ participation in a wreath-laying in Moscow. Another option is to balance attendance in Moscow with participation in rival ceremonies being held in Ukraine on the previous day, 8 May.

According to The Guardian, “the government in Kyiv is working hard to present the Ukrainian ceremonies as a more appropriate way of commemorating the suffering of the Second World War, without the risk of endorsing Russian aggression.”

“Ukraine is marking 8 May as a Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation along with the whole democratic world. That is why Ukraine invites foreign countries to take part in the commemorative events in Kyiv,” a Ukrainian official said.

However, Trump and Johnson have yet to make a decision, The Guardian writes.

