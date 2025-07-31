Ukrainian Parliament Restores Powers to NABU and SAPO

Parliament Moves to Restore Powers to NABU and SAPO. Draft Law 13533 Added to Agenda and the Law adopted.

With 319 votes in favor, Ukraine’s Parliament has officially included draft law No. 13533 – which aims to restore the full powers of NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau) and SAPO (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office) – into the legislative agenda.

The strong support signals momentum, as any further votes now appear likely to pass with 300+ votes.

This is only the first procedural step – a technical vote. What comes next:

Vote in first reading (basic support), Immediate vote for final approval (in full), Urgent signature by the Speaker of Parliament.

Each of these steps requires a minimum of 226 votes and will happen consecutively, in quick succession.

The move follows strong domestic and international backlash after recent legislative efforts were seen as undermining Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions.

They did it. The Verkhovna Rada has passed the Law 13533 for restoring NABU and SAPO independence. pic.twitter.com/IZorIuCLZ1 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 31, 2025

Draft Law #13533 on restoring the powers of NABU and SAPO. Adopted both at first reading and as a whole — 331 votes in favor.

No abstentions or votes against.

Breakdown by factions:

Servant of the People – 214

– 214 European Solidarity – 27

– 27 Holos – 16

– 16 Batkivshchyna – 4

– 4 Dovira – 17

– 17 For the Future – 11

– 11 Restoration – 9

– 9 Platform for Life and Peace – 17

– 17 Non-affiliated MPs – 15

The Speaker Stefanchuk has signed the law! Now it goes to the President.

