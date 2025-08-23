From Ukraine to Wall Street: How Russia Is Undermining American Business

Russia is not just destroying Ukraine – it is also undermining and humiliating American business.

“We call on President Trump to stand up for American business and push back against Vladimir Putin’s campaign of destruction,” stated Andy Hunder, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, following the Russian strike on an American manufacturing facility in Mukachevo.

“Russian missiles hit one of the largest American investment projects in Ukraine — the company Flex, an active member of the American Chamber of Commerce. This was not just a strike on Ukraine. This was a strike on American business. Two missiles hit the factory where 600 people were working the night shift. Thanks to strict safety protocols, every life was saved,” Hunder noted.

Russian missile struck an American electronics company in Zakarpattia, says Sybiha.

“One of the missiles hit a major American electronics manufacturer in our westernmost region, causing serious damage and casualties. A completely civilian facility that has nothing to do with defense or the military. No military logic or necessity — only terror against people, business, and normal life in our country,” wrote the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

In Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, Russia struck the grounds of one of the city’s enterprises

Reports confirm 12 injured. The City Council is urging residents to keep their windows tightly closed and to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

EMPR

Tags: