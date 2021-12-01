Gas reserves in Ukrainian storage facilities fell to 15.2 billion cubic meters

Ukraine reduced natural gas reserves in its underground storage facilities by 18.5%, or 15.24 million cubic meters from October 2 to December 12, 2021.







This is evidenced by the data of the gas storage operator JSC “Ukrtransgaz.”

According to Ukrtransgaz, the volume of gas in Ukraine’s underground storage facilities decreased by 687.2 million cubic meters in October (average daily gas offtake – 22.2 million cubic meters), in November – by 1.98 billion cubic meters (66.1 million cubic meters per day), December 1-12 – by 788.5 million cubic meters (65.7 million cubic meters per day).

Максимальний добовий відбір цього місяця склав 72,5 млн кубометрів (7 грудня), мінімальний – 59,9 млн. кубометрів (3 грудня). This month, the maximum daily gas offtake was 72.5 million cubic meters (December 7), the minimum – 59.9 million cubic meters (December 3).

As it was reported, on October 3, Ukraine stopped pumping gas into its underground storage facilities because of the suspension of natural gas transit through Ukraine to Hungary by Russian Gazprom.

It should be recalled that during the last heating season, Ukraine pumped gas out of its underground storage facilities for more than six months – from October 20, 2020 to April 29, 2021. During this time, gas reserves in USFs decreased from 28.44 billion cubic meters to 15.29 billion cubic meters. Ukrtransgaz is part of the Naftogaz group, controlling 12 underground gas storage facilities throughout Ukraine with a total capacity of 31 billion cubic meters.

EMPR

Tags: