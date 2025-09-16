NABU Case Against Archer Is Market Cleanup, Says Company Head Yaremenko

The NABU case against Archer is a cleanup of the Ukrainian market from a leading Ukrainian manufacturer, – company head Yaremenko.

The head of Archer, Oleksandr Yaremenko, commented on the decision to close the proceedings against the company.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“Today NABU finally decided to close the proceedings against our company. Nearly three years of harassment of Archer have come to an end. NABU is lying about financial monitoring, because the financial monitoring authorities in the Czech Republic resolved this issue in three weeks and did not interfere with our work. All cases regarding Archer in the Czech Republic have long been closed,” he noted.

According to him, this case is “completely fabricated.”

“NABU is a tool of a foreign country aimed at seizing our blueprints for inspection. Foreign experts checked everything and gave the order to stop the persecution of Archer because they realized it was simply slander from a competitor. This is a cleanup of the Ukrainian market from a leading Ukrainian manufacturer, from quality military devices, which, in fact, the criminals partially succeeded in doing with the help of some NABU and SAPO employees. For three years, the Ministry of Defense has not been purchasing Archer devices, and the military is being supplied with foreign hunting-grade equipment that cannot withstand the workload. NABU dismissed (or hid) the dishonest detective Valeriya Smolina. Questions for her remain and will definitely be asked. The ‘mistake’ of the detectives has cost our guys on the front, my company, and me personally very dearly,” Yaremenko emphasized.

Earlier, NABU conducted a search at Archer and stated that they were investigating a possible embezzlement of funds on a particularly large scale. It later became known that NABU had searched the only manufacturer of cooled thermal imaging sight in Ukraine, Archer. The company is requesting the return of its equipment to resume operations.

On September 15, 2025, NABU closed the proceedings against the thermal imaging sight manufacturer Archer.

