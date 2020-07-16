Naftogaz launches the first solar power station in Kharkiv region

Naftogaz Group put into operation the Andriyivka solar power station in Balakliia district, Kharkiv region, as is reported by the company’s press service.

According to the company, the Andriyivka SPS is a pilot project of the New Energy division, whose task is to analyze technical and regulatory mechanisms for the development of renewable energy for the group.

The station’s capacity is 0.999 Mwatt. The station has got a “green” tariff since July 2020.”Renewable energy is one of Naftogaz’s priorities. This approach is in line with global energy trends. Naftogaz companies already use solar panels as an additional source of electricity in office buildings.

This has taught us to work with RES projects and allowed us to commercialize Andriyivka successfully,” said the project manager Serhiy Ovcharenko.

The company says that further plans in the field of “green” projects include completion of a much more powerful solar power station in Zhytomyr region this September, as well as expanding the network of charging stations in the capital.

