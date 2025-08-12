Ukrainian artist Davyd Chychkan was killed on August 9 in the Zaporizhzhia sector after sustaining severe injuries while repelling an enemy infantry assault. He was known for his artistic work as a form of social and political critique and also illustrated the Administrative Code of Ukraine.

Well-known Ukrainian artist Davyd Chychkan has been killed at the front. This was reported by UNN, citing a post by his comrades.

It is noted that on August 8, while repelling an enemy infantry assault in the Zaporizhzhia sector, Chychkan sustained severe injuries. On the morning of August 9, his heart stopped beating.

“He always approached any task that needed to be done conscientiously, never hiding behind the backs of others or his own social capital. He was always sincere with people and shared with his comrades his deep thoughts on politics, ethics, and social justice,” the post reads.

His comrades noted that Davyd created a unique atmosphere around himself and quickly found a way to connect with people of any views and moral systems, while remaining true to his own beliefs.

“He believed that true anarchists should share the hardest hardships their people are going through,” Chychkan’s comrades added.

Background

Davyd Chychkan was born in 1986 in Kyiv into a family of artists. He lived and worked in Kyiv. He began his artistic practice in the early 2000s and joined the creative group “A. E.” In 2018, he illustrated the Administrative Code of Ukraine for the Osnovy publishing house. In the autumn of 2023, he co-created a mural featuring Nestor Makhno in Zaporizhzhia.

Chychkan did not have a higher art education, yet he consistently developed his artistic practice as a form of social and political critique. He viewed art as a tool for change and support for the working class. He said he created art primarily for workers and called himself a “drawer.”

His main media included graphics, posters, painting, street art, performance, and text.

In June, another monumental and decorative artist 49-year-old Mykhailo Klymchenko was killed on the front line. He created mosaics and stained glass windows for churches, including those in Putyvl, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.

