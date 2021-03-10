Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 10, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 10, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 21 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka, Opytne, Zolote-4, Krasnogorivka, Pisky,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka, Opytne, Zolote-4, Krasnogorivka, Pisky,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Troytske, Pishchevyk, Zalizne,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Troytske, Pishchevyk, Zalizne,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Novozvanivka, Opytne, Zolote-4, Krasnogorivka, Pisky, Avdyivka, Lebedynske, Pivdenne,

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka, Lebedynske, Pivdenne, Novozvanivka, Opytne, Zolote-4, Krasnogorivka, Pisky, Troytske, Pishchevyk, Zalizne,

small arms – near Novozvanivka, Opytne, Zolote-4, Krasnogorivka, Pisky, Troytske, Pishchevyk, Zalizne,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian serviceman for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: