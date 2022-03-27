Russia – Ukraine war news: daily updates as of March 27, 2022

Operational information on the situation in Ukraine as of March 27, 2022 provided by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.







The 31d day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the russian military invasion is coming to an end.

The russian enemy continues to move additional units from the Pacific Fleet and the Western Military District in order to continue the full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, there is a significant decrease in the intensity of moving from the depths of the russian federation.

In the Volyn direction there is a high probability of involvement of the armed forces of the republic of belarus in the aggression against Ukraine.

Air reconnaissance continues in the areas of Kovel, Varash, Sarny. Transportation of rockets to the “Iskander” (9K720 Iskander (SS-26 Stone) – a mobile short range ballistic missile system by the transportation road to the area of ​​the settlement of Kalinkovichi is recorded.

The russian enemy did not carry out active offensive operations in the Polissya direction. The regrouping of individual units from the Eastern Military District continues. Units that have suffered significant losses in the course of offensive operations are usually deployed to belarus to restore combat capability. Thus, the withdrawal of up to 2 BTGs from the 106th Airborne Division from the territory of the Kyiv oblast to the territory of the republic of belarus is noted.

The russian occupiers continue to launch missile and air strikes on important military infrastructure and first line positions in order to inflict losses and deplete personnel.

The russian enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the Siversky direction. It focused its efforts on consolidating and maintaining the previously occupied borders.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy abandoned the offensive near the city of Sumy, trying to regroup and withdraw units to other directions.

Thus, one of the BTGs from the 1st Tank Army of the russian enemy, which was involved in hostilities, was fully withdrawn from Ukraine to the territory of the russian federation.The occupiers continued to strike at infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv. In the direction of the city of Izyum, russian enemy tried to conduct offensive operations.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy focused its efforts on taking control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne and entering the Novotroitsky district, as well as capturing the city of Mariupol, but without success. The enemy carried out artillery and mortar shelling of the settlements of Toretske, Svitlodarsk, Troitskoye, and Pisky.

The main goal of the occupiers remains to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In the Tavriya direction, russian units continue to carry out filtration measures in the temporarily occupied territories in the Kherson region.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy’s position and actions remained unchanged.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict significant losses on the russian enemy.

According to available information, over the past five days, about 600 bodies of servicemen killed in Ukraine have been brought to the military garrisons of the Nizhny Novgorod region, most of whom served in the 47th Tank Division of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District.

EMPR

Tags: