Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 29, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 29, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day, including the use of forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers.
(2) Russian forces launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120- mm mortar launchers – near Orykhove (5 mines),
APC fire – near Krymske,
grenade launchers of differnet systems – near Novoluhanske (3 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (3 times),
small arms – near Novoluhanske (3 times).
(3) Russian forces launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,
automatic grenade launchers – near Vodyane,
high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka,
grenade laucnhers – near Avdyivka,
small arms – near Avdyivka,
(4) No lethal casualtes as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.