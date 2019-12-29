Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 29, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 29, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 29, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day, including the use of forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers.

(2) Russian forces launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120- mm mortar launchers – near Orykhove (5 mines),

APC fire – near Krymske,

grenade launchers of differnet systems – near Novoluhanske (3 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (3 times),

small arms – near Novoluhanske (3 times).

(3) Russian forces launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

automatic grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka,

grenade laucnhers – near Avdyivka,

small arms – near Avdyivka,

(4) No lethal casualtes as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

