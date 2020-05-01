Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 1, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 1, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 15 attacks, including the use of forbidden 122-mm artillery as well as 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novotoshkivske (3 times and 32 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (3 times), Novozvanivka, Novooleksandrivka and Orikhove (in total 56 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy (64 mines released) and Novotoshkivske (3 times),

anti-tank missile complex – near Novotoshkivske (3 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske (3 times) and Hutyr Vilnuy,

high caliber machine guns – near Novotoshkivske (3 times), Novgorodske and Hutyr Vilnuy,

small arms – near Novotoshkivske (3 times).

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pisky,

APC – near Pavlopil,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Kamyanka and Krasnogorivka,

grenade launchers – near Pavlopil, Avdyivka and Taramchuk,

large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil, Kamyanka, Avdyivka, Taramchuk and Pisky.

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 2 killed in actions and 3 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR