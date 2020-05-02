Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 2, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 2, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 24 the number of attacks, including the use of forbidden 1120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (28 mines released), Pivdenne and Myronivske (14 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times and 11 mines released) and Hutyr Vilnuy,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Krymske and Travneve,

high caliber machine guns – near Travneve,

small arms – near Krymske.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Nevelske,

grenade launchers – near Starognativka (4 times), Bogdanivka (3 times), Taramchuk (2 times), Kamyanka (2 times), Hnutove, Lebedynske and Vodyane,

large caliber machine guns – near Starognativka (4 times), Bogdanivka (3 times), Taramchuk (2 times), Kamyanka (2 times), Hnutove, Lebedynske and Vodyane,

sniper fire – near Starognativka (4 times) and Bogdanivka (3 times),

small arms – near Bogdanivka (3 times), Taramchuk (2 times) and Vodyane,

(4) 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

