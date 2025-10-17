Night Drone Strikes Hit Occupied Crimea: Oil Depot Ablaze, Power Outages Reported

Drone attacks in occupied Crimea hit energy and oil infrastructure, causing fires, power outages, and the self-destruction of a Russian Su-30 aircraft.

Also, another oil depot is burning on the peninsula. In occupied Crimea, after a nighttime drone attack, there have been problems with electricity supply. Monitoring channels also report that, in addition to the energy infrastructure, there were “hits” on an oil depot in Hvardiiske and on military facilities. It was reported by ZN.ua.

On Friday morning, the Crimean governor, Serhiy Aksyonov, stated that “as a result of the UAV attack, several substations in the territory of the Republic of Crimea were damaged.”

The occupying head of the Krasnoperekopsk district of Crimea, Serhiy Bidanets, wrote that there is no electricity due to emergency power outages near the Krasnoperekopsk district.

The so-called head of the Council of Ministers of Crimea, Yuriy Hotsanyuk, also reported that there may be interruptions in electricity supply in Crimea due to UAV attacks on substations.

In Yevpatoria, school classes were canceled today. The city is without electricity and also lacks water supply.

The Telegram channel “Crimean Wind” writes that explosions were heard on the peninsula between 3 and 5 a.m. According to preliminary data, at least one main substation was damaged on the peninsula, and in Hvardiiske near Simferopol, an oil depot has been burning since the night.

The channel also noted that in Hvardiiske, there was a “hit” not only on the oil depot but also on the Russian garrison stationed near the airfield.

The General Staff confirmed a successful attack on the oil refinery in Crimea and the self-destruction of a Russian Su-30. Defense Forces units attacked the oil depot in Hvardiiske. A fire broke out at the facility, and a hit on the RVS-2000 fuel tank was recorded. Among other targets, the fuel and lubricants depot of the Russian troops in Dzhankoi and the Nebo-U radar station in Yevpatoria were hit. Naval intelligence also confirms the destruction of a Russian Su-30SM aircraft. “Most likely, during the repelling of the UAV attack with air defense systems, the enemy shot down its own multirole fighter,” the report states.

Explosions were also heard overnight in Saky and Novofedorivka, where a Russian airfield is located.

“Crimean Wind” reports that the attacked oil depot in Hvardiiske belongs to the ATAN gas station network, owned by Kedr LLC. This is the largest gas station network on the occupied peninsula.

Recently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the second attack in a week on the maritime oil terminal in Feodosia. During the attack on the night of October 13, 16 fuel tanks were damaged. There were also power outages on the peninsula.