Ukrainian Security Service informed that the Ukrainian forces successfully strikes russian aircrafts in the occupied Crimea’s Saky Airfield.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) informed about successful drone strike on the Saky airfield in Crimea, reportedly destroying two russian Su‑30SM fighter jets and three russian Su‑24 bombers, and damaging an ammunition depot at the facility.

The airbase in Novofedorivka, known as Saky Air Base, hosts Russia’s 43rd Fighter Aviation Regiment, which operates Su‑30SM, Su‑24M, and Tu‑1344 aircraft.

Ukraine’s drone strike also reportedly struck a radar station, air defense system (Pantsir‑S1), and storage areas for aviation weapons and munitions.

Eyewitnesses heard explosions, saw fires, and secondary detonations as stored ammunition exploded. Local Telegram sources and Ukrainian media reported military hardware losses and shrapnel wounds to Russian personnel.

The strike demonstrates Ukraine’s growing capability to reach strategic russian assets in occupied Crimea, denting Russia’s control over regional airpower and intelligence networks.

Previously, the base was hit during major operations in August 2022, September 2023, and July 2024, each time causing widespread damage to aircraft and military infrastructure.

The use of long-range drones like the UJ‑26 “Bober” and possibly ATACMS rockets emphasizes Ukraine’s potential to strike deep into occupied territories.

As noted by SBU, this operation underscores the erosion of Russian “safe havens” in occupied Crimea and signals Ukraine’s intent to continue strategic pressure on enemy infrastructure.

EMPR

