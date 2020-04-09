30 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

In the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which is the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate, the number of infected persons has increased to 30, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

“It is hard to imagine what the transmission chain might be. That is why I wait with anxiety for this year’s Easter, because after the holidays the situation may deteriorate,” Klitschko stressed.

He said that he had met several times with representatives of all denominations and had stressed the need for quarantine. “They also must realize their responsibility for the safety of believers.”

On April 4, the press service of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra reported that monks of the monastery, along with abbot, Metropolitan Pavlo had been tested for coronavirus. All premises have been treated with disinfectant solutions, and all services are held behind closed doors (with live streaming), without the admission of believers.

In addition, the Kyiv Holy Trinity Ionian Monastery (also the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate) was closed for quarantine. The Abbot of the monastery was found to have a coronavirus. Although visitors will not be allowed to visit the monastery located in the Botanical Garden of Kyiv, the services will be held.

EMPR

Tags: