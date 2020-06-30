Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 119

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









In total 44,334 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of June 30, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time). 19,115 recovered and 1,159 died from COVID-19. Among infected: 3,238 children and 6,721 medics.

706 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. 24,060 is the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine. The number of cases increased in 2.7% for the last day.

4,724 COVID-19 positive hospitalized and 92 have a need of lung ventilation. In total, from the beginning of pandemic 11,836 patients had a need of hospitalization and 393 received lung ventilation.

In total, 656,122 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 202,618 ELISA antibody test on COVID-19 have been made.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

5,435 cases in Lvivska,

5,037 cases in Kyiv city,

4,801 cases in Chernivetska,

3,712 cases in Rivnenska,

2,889 cases in Zakarpatska,

2,546 cases in Kyivska,

2,395 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

2,368 cases in Volynska,

2,134 cases in Kharkivska,

1,919 cases in Ternopilska,

1,864 cases in Vinnytska,

1,698 cases in Odeska,

1,404 cases in Zhytomyrska,

1,087 cases in Dnipropertovska,

803 cases in Khmelnytska,

646 cases in Kirovogradska,

642 cases in Cherkaska,

572 cases in Zaporizhska,

536 cases in Chernigivska,

481 cases in Donetska,

444 cases in Mykolayvska,

314 cases in Poltavska,

297 cases in Sumska,

191 cases in Khersonska,

80 cases in Luhanska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 100 (6/11/2020): 29,080

day 110 (6/21/2020): 36,650

day 119 (6/30/2020): 44,334

