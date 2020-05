Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 66

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.

159,155 suspected cases have been laboratory tested (+7,586), Public Health Center reports.

14,195 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of May 8, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time), the Ministry of Health informed. Among infected: 977 (+44) children (6.9%) and 2,758 (+98) medics (19.4%).

504 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases increased in 3.7% for the last day.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

2,097 cases in Chernivetska (+49),

1,721 cases in Kyiv city (+46),

1078 cases in Ivano-Frankivska (+23),

959 cases in Ternopilska,

916 cases in Kyivska,

855 cases in Rivnenska (+38),

583 cases in Odeska (+15),

660 cases in Lvivska (+65),

652 cases in Dnipropertovska (+28),

644 case in Zakarpatska (+44),

516 cases in Vinnytska (+21),

480 cases in Zhytomyrska (+12),

478 cases in Kharkivska,

424 cases in Volynska (+31),

408 cases in Kirovogradska (+5),

331 cases in Cherkaska (+7),

312 cases in Zaporizhska (+12),

239 cases in Poltavska (+3),

179 cases in Mykolayvska (+8),

149 cases in Khersonska (+3),

148 cases in Khmelnytska (+10),

147 cases in Sumska (+16),

91 cases in Donetska (+2),

69 cases in Chernigivska (+1),

42 cases in Luhanska.

4,430 (+237) Ukrainians with COVID-19 hospitalized (31.2% of total confirmed cases), including 176 (+6) children and 487 (+20) medical workers.

185 (+7) patients, including 1 children and 16 (+1) medical workers receive ventilation.

In total 361 (+21) deaths, including 19 medics from COVID-19 reported in Ukraine. Death rate is about 2.5%.

2,706 (+310) patients recovered from coronavirus in Ukraine, including 27 children and 762 (+199) medics.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020):

day 66 (5/8/2020): 14,195

